Breaking: Matic has medical ahead of Man United move
30 July at 17:17Local news outlet Manchester Evening News is now reporting that Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is currently undergoing a medical at Man United’s HQ, Carrington, ahead of this reported switch to the reigning Europa League champions.
This means that Man United could make an official announcement regarding the citied £40m transfer either Sunday or Monday.
The holding midfielder, who turns 29 this Tuesday, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several weeks now, with even Serie A clubs Juventus and AC Milan reportedly keen on obtaining the Serbian midfielder.
But those deals look dead now as the player is approaching the finish line on his move to the Manchester side, where he will join up with his former boss and now Man United manager Jose Mourinho.
It is also suggested that Matic’s desire to join with the Red Devils was so strong that Blues manager Antonio Conte had to omit him from the club’s preseason tour to China.
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments