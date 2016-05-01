Breaking: Mbappe set to join Psg as a deal is now in place, the latest
27 August at 21:20Kylian Mbappé is set to join PSG. The French club decided to accelerate a deal for the young rising star as they found a 180 million euros agreement with Monaco. To get around the Fifa financial fair play rules, both clubs have been working hard to find the right payment solution.
MEDICALS TOMORROW - In the end, Lucas and Fabinho won't be included in this deal as Mbappé's presence in Marseille tonight is in doubt (he was initially called up by Monaco to play their game against Marseille). The young starlet should already undergo his PSG medicals tomorrow.
According to L'Equipe, Mbappe will soon sign his deal with Al Khelaifi's side. Interestingly enough, Mbappe won't be joining PSG on a permanent move as he will arrive on a loan with a buy out clause to make the deal permanent set at around 155 million euros (plus add on's). This formula is due to the fact that the Fifa financial fair play rules make it nearly impossible for PSG to acquire him on a permanent basis right away. Fabrizio Romano also recently confirmed the news on Twitter...
Mbappé to Paris St Germain, here we go! Loan + buy clause for total 180/190€M (add ons included) to avoid F Fair Play problems
