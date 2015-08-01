CM.com’s Daniele Longo reports on one of the most interesting mini dramas of the summer, as the climax and conclusion is finally drawing nearer. Fiorentina has accepted Milan's latest offer for Nikola Kalinic. A proposal for a 5 million EUR loan, with a redemption clause that could raise the total funds moving in the direction of the Viola to nearly 25 million EUR. This evening the definitive response was given by the Della Valle club, which this afternoon had announced that they had taken the #9 shirt from the striker.

DETAILS - In the next few days, Kalinic will fly to Italy, where he will undergo his medical visits, likely scheduled for the weekend, before signing the contract with the Rossoneri. The player has been in Croatia and in the last few days has not trained with Fiorentina, and he will not be able to play against Crotone or in the upcoming Europa League playoff match against Shkendija because he is not included in the UEFA squad list. Finally, Kalinic's desire has been satisfied, and soon he will be officially a new Milan player.