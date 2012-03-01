It’s been a great few months for AC Milan but today comes bad news with the announcement that Andrea Conti will be out of action for around six-months after sustaining an ACL injury in last night’s 5-1 Europa League win over Austria Vienna.



The Rossoneri announced the news a short while ago on their official website and this will come as a huge blow for the youngster who will now fear for his possible place at next summer’s World Cup should Italy make it.