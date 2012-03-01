Breaking, Milan: Conti ruled out for six months
15 September at 18:11
It’s been a great few months for AC Milan but today comes bad news with the announcement that Andrea Conti will be out of action for around six-months after sustaining an ACL injury in last night’s 5-1 Europa League win over Austria Vienna.
The Rossoneri announced the news a short while ago on their official website and this will come as a huge blow for the youngster who will now fear for his possible place at next summer’s World Cup should Italy make it.
Medical update on Andrea Contihttps://t.co/Ig7Z0XjuTU— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 15, 2017
Go to comments