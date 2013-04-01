Alessio Romagnoli may be out for a few months,

Having signed Leonardo Bonucci, the Rossoneri look ready to make a concerted charge for the top, and with Romagnoli they boasted one of the best centre-back partnerships in the league.

A former Chelsea target, the 22-year-old is considered one of the best defensive prospects of his generation, and started 27 Serie A games last season, but has not played since May 23rd.

Now, however, the defender is reported to be dealing with a nasty knee injury, one that has dogged him for the last three months.

Milan’s medical staff is worried: the defender’s meniscus problem is bad enough that his personalised fitness regime hasn’t obtained the expected results.

In fact, an operation is being considered, and surgery would keep the Italian international out of action for a few months.

Romagnoli has missed the Rossoneri’s pre-season tour of China, and won’t play in the Europa League qualifiers against Craiova, either.