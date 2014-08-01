Monaco are not interested in Liverpool’s latest offer for Thomas Lemar.

The Manchester City and Arsenal target is liked by half the Premier League, and Liverpool have offered as much as £74.4M plus Divock Origi for his signature.



Problem is, the Ligue 1 side does not, Le10Sport claim, like Origi in the first place, despite the fact that he’s played Ligue 1 football before.



Origi has been linked to a move to the French side, having only scored 12 Premier League goals in his two seasons at Anfield. Liverpool have even got round to sending a medical team to Monaco in order to speed up the transfer.



Lemar has already scored 16 Ligue 1 goals in two seasons with Monaco, but has been the subject of (rejected) offers worth €60 million and then €72 million.



With Monaco replacing him with Keita Balde Diao, many have assumed that the deal would be sped up. This may not be such a certainty.



