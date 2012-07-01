Breaking: Mourinho's press conference cancelled after Manchester attack

Manchester United boss José Mourinho should have held a pre match press conference today ahead of the Red Devils ' Europa League final against Ajax . The press conference, however, has been cancelled after the bombing occurred at the Manchester Arena yesterday.



Manchester United are not in Stockholm yet. José Mourinho, in fact, had decided to train the team in Manchester until the game’s eve before moving to the Swedish capital today. The team and the technical staff will travel to Stockholm today and will regularly play the Europa League final tomorrow.



“Due to the tragic events in Manchester on Monday night and the effect it has had on everyone here at the club, and within our city, the club has decided to cancel this evening's pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm, Sweden. We are sure that, in the circumstances, you will all understand our position on this matter. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this terribly difficult time”, the Red Devils announced through their official website.

