Breaking: Nainggolan sustains injury ahead of Barcelona game

AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan injured himself during Roma's Serie A clash against Bologna ahead of the club's Champions League clash against Barcelona.



The 29-year-old has emerged as one of Serie A's best midfielders since he joined Roma from Cagliari in 2014. This season, the Belgian has impressed for Eusebio di Francesco's men scoring six times in 24 Serie A appearances and has also racked up a tally of seven assists on the way.



During Roma's Serie A clash against Roberto Donadoni's Bologna's side, Nainggolan was taken off early by Di Francesco after he sustained an injury in the early minutes of the clash at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Gerson came on to replace him in the 17th minute of the game.



The news comes days before Roma's all important Champions League quarter-final clash against Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

