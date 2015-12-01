Breaking: Nainggolan to remain at Roma
26 January at 16:00Il Tempo is reporting that Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan will remain in the Eternal City despite expensive offers from China.
Per Alessandro Austini, the Giallorossi will retain the box-to-box player’s services for the remainder of this season.
Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande had offered Roma 50 million euros for the Belgian international, and the player a 13 million euro-per-year contract. In fact, just today, a representative visited the club in Trigoria to try and wrap up a deal for Nainggolan. It appears those talks did not bear fruit.
Cinesi o non cinesi in arrivo, @OfficialRadja rimane alla Roma. Si attendono aggiornamenti per #Dzeko ed Emerson al @ChelseaFC— Alessandro Austini (@aleaus81) January 26, 2018
Go to comments