Cinesi o non cinesi in arrivo, @OfficialRadja rimane alla Roma. Si attendono aggiornamenti per #Dzeko ed Emerson al @ChelseaFC — Alessandro Austini (@aleaus81) January 26, 2018

Il Tempo is reporting that Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan will remain in the Eternal City despite expensive offers from China.Per Alessandro Austini, the Giallorossi will retain the box-to-box player’s services for the remainder of this season.Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou Evergrande had offered Roma 50 million euros for the Belgian international, and the player a 13 million euro-per-year contract. In fact, just today, a representative visited the club in Trigoria to try and wrap up a deal for Nainggolan. It appears those talks did not bear fruit.