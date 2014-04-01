Lazio have completed the signing of former Manchester United star Nani. The Portuguese winger has joined the biancocelesti on loan with option to buy from Valencia.The Serie A side have just sold Keita Balde to Monaco and Nani will replace the talented Senegalese striker who had been linked with moves to Inter, Juventus and AC Milan.Nani, 30, has 230 appearances with Manchester United. He managed 40 goals and 73 assists during his time at the Old Trafford. During the last campaign he scored five goals and managed eight assists in 26 appearances with Valencia.He is the man Simone Inzaghi needs to rely on to forget about the glorious past that saw Keita Balde net 16 goals in 31 Serie A appearances with Lazio in the 2016/17 campaign.Lazio have failed to announce how much their option to buy is set at. Nain was offered to Lazio by Jorge Mendes who also helped the biancocelesti to reach an agreement with Monaco for the sale of Keita.