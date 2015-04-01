Napoli and Liverpool have just known their opponents for the Champions League play-off stage. The Serie A giants have been drawn with OGC Nice, whilst the Reds will face Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.



Napoli will play the opening game at the San Paolo on the 15th or the 16th of August. Liverpool will travel to Germany on the same dates to play their opening clash away. Mario Balotelli is definitely going to claim the spotlight as the Italian striker had also been previously linked with a move to the San Paolo.



Nice have eliminated Ajax from the previous stage of the Champions League play-off whilst Hoffenheim ended the last Bundesliga campaign in fourth position.



The Bundesliga side manager’s Julian Nagelsmann is only 29 year old and was awarded as the best manager of the last Bundesliga campaign.Both return games will be played on the 22nd or 23rd of August.



CHAMPIONS LEAGUE PLAY-OFF DRAW RESULT



Qarabag-Copenaghen

APOEL-Slavia Praga

Olympiacos-Rijeka

Celtic-Astana

Hapoel Beer-Sheva-Maribor

Napoli-Nizza

Basaksehir-Siviglia

Young Boys-CSKA Mosca.

Hoffenheim-Liverpool

Sporting Lisbona-Steaua Bucarest.





