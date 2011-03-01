Patrik Schick hasn’t begun life at Roma brilliantly. He sustained injury in training today, and is to be checked more

The 21-year-old signed for a loan deal worth €5 million before the end of the transfer window, with AS Roma supposed to pay the full €35.2 million bill for him next year.

Yet a statement released from the club claims that he has “an oedema”.

“Patrik Schick underwent tests on Friday afternoon that revealed an oedema in his left quadriceps, evidence of a muscle strain that will be evaluated in more detail with further tests over the course of the next 48 hours.”

He was a successful addition to Sampdoria’s side last season, scoring eleven goals and adding three assists in Serie A action.

Also targeted by Inter, Juventus and Tottenham, the attacker failed a medical in Turin before heading to Roma at the end of the window.