Breaking News: Ibrahimovic picks up career threatening knee injury in Europa League - video -
20 April at 23:40Shocking news today from Manchester United as they lose Ibra to a bad knee injury sustained in the Europa League return leg against Anderlecht. Red Devils fans anxiously await the status of their star as they prepare for a push towards Europa League Championship and moving into the top four of the English Premier League. Sky Italia reports the player will undergo medical tests later tonight but the feeling is that the injury could even been career threatening for the former Juve, Inter, Barcelona and AC Milan star.
Here's another look at the brutal knee injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. #MUFC— SiriusXM FC (@SiriusXMFC) 20 aprile 2017
