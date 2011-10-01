Here's another look at the brutal knee injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. #MUFC



Listen to the game in extra time now on @SIRIUSXM Ch: 83. pic.twitter.com/P8XkoSKzQm — SiriusXM FC (@SiriusXMFC) 20 aprile 2017

Shocking news today from Manchester United as they lose Ibra to a bad knee injury sustained in the Europa League return leg against Anderlecht. Red Devils fans anxiously await the status of their star as they prepare for a push towards Europa League Championship and moving into the top four of the English Premier League. Sky Italia reports tfor the former Juve, Inter, Barcelona and AC Milan star.