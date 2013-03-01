Two seasons in the Bianconero jersey, two Scudetti won, as well as Coppa Italia, a Champions League final on the horizon and now the certainty of staying in a Bianconero until 2020.Juan Cuadrado has just finished celebrating his Serie A title with his teammates and has a new reason to smile. Juventus has in fact captured his Chelsea loan definitively.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. Announces that, as a result of the fulfillment of the contractual conditions, the obligation to final purchase by Chelsea Football Club Limited of the right to athletic performance of football player Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Bello was taken. The consideration provided for in the agreements is 20 million EUR payable in three annual installments starting next 2017/2018.