Juventus star Cuadrado is not going to start tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Monaco, according to a report of Mediaset Premium (via ilbianconero). The Colombian winger is reported to have picked up an injury and won’t be eligible to start tonight’s game.Juve boss Max Allegri is going to playThe Italian will join Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro in Juventus’ defensive line.​Sami Khedira is suspended andis set to start in the middle of the park alongsideCuadrado’s injury has not been confirmed by the club and the player could still start from the bench tonight. The former Chelsea starhaving scored three goals and delivered nine assists in 38 appearances with the Old Lady.