Breaking News: Juventus star Cuadrado to skip tonight’s Champions League clash against Monaco
03 May at 18:32Juventus star Cuadrado is not going to start tonight’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Monaco, according to a report of Mediaset Premium (via ilbianconero). The Colombian winger is reported to have picked up an injury and won’t be eligible to start tonight’s game.
Juve boss Max Allegri is going to play Dani Alves as right winger with Andrea Barzagli set to start as right-back. The Italian will join Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro in Juventus’ defensive line.
Sami Khedira is suspended and Claudio Marchisio is set to start in the middle of the park alongside Miralem Pjanic. Mario Mandzukic will play as left winger with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala up front.
Cuadrado’s injury has not been confirmed by the club and the player could still start from the bench tonight. The former Chelsea star has played a key role for Juventus so far this season having scored three goals and delivered nine assists in 38 appearances with the Old Lady.
Go to comments