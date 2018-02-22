Breaking news: Sir Alex Ferguson has emergency surgery
05 May at 22:10Manchester United are currently coached by José Mourinho but Sir Alex Ferguson will always be viewed as a United icon.
The former United boss has recently undergone emergency surgery to repair a brain haemorrhage according to Sky Sports. He is now at the hospital resting as the 76 year old was reportedly in "serious condition".
UNITED OPTIMISM - Manchester United reportedly stated that "the procedure went very well". They also added that "he now needs a period of intensive care but there is optimism ahead".
Sir Alex Ferguson coached United for the first time in 1986 as he stepped down in 2013. He won 13 EPL titles with Man United and 5 FA Cups too. He also won two UEFA Champions league trophies during his time at United.
All the Man United fans and players\ex-players\managers are surely hoping for the best as we should have more info in hours to come. The surgery seems to have been a success...
