Breaking: next EPL summer transfer window to close before the beginning of the season
07 September at 16:40This breaking news from England could create a massive domino effect around Europe as Premier League clubs have agreed to end the next summer transfer campaign before the beginning of the season.
According to the BBC the vote was not unanimous and clubs will still be able to sell players until the end of the normal window.
Premier League clubs won’t be allowed to make new signings from the 9th of August 2018 although they will be free to sell their players where the transfer market is still open.
The transfer window closes on the 31st of August almost everywhere in the rest of Europe. Both the Italian and the German transfer window shut at the end of August, whilst this year’s transfer window in Spain ended on the 1st of September.
This decision will allow Premier League clubs to have their team sorted by the beginning of the season but, at the same time, they’ll have less time to complete their squads.
