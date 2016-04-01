The story of the summer as far as football is concerned has taken yet another twist with the news that Brazilian superstar Neymar refused to train with his Barcelona team-mates this morning. The 26-year-old, who looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £196M deal, arrived at the clubs training base but was not prepared to join the squad in the morning work-out.



Reports suggest he greeted his team-mates, then left immediately. His club on the other hand have released a tweet stating that he has been granted permission to miss training and many observers now consider this his final farewell to the Catalan giants.