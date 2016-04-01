Breaking: Neymar greets Barcelona team-mates at training then leaves immediately - the details
02 August at 10:31
The story of the summer as far as football is concerned has taken yet another twist with the news that Brazilian superstar Neymar refused to train with his Barcelona team-mates this morning. The 26-year-old, who looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £196M deal, arrived at the clubs training base but was not prepared to join the squad in the morning work-out.
Reports suggest he greeted his team-mates, then left immediately. His club on the other hand have released a tweet stating that he has been granted permission to miss training and many observers now consider this his final farewell to the Catalan giants.
Neymar Jr no s'entrena amb permís del tècnic #FCBlive— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) August 2, 2017
