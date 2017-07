Barcelona star Neymar is inching closer to a world-record € 222 million move to Psg. After a watch it here ), the Brazilian has cancelled an event he was due to attend in China.Ctrip, the company that had organized the event, has confirmed that even has been cancelled over ‘transfer issues’."Dear users, we regret to inform you that the Neymar event scheduled for July 31 in Shanghai will be canceled because Neymar and his staff are currently negotiating a transfer and can not promise to be present in Shanghai.Due to the cancellation of the event, wOnce again, we apologize for the cancellation of the event”, the Chinese company claimed.If Neymar joins Psg he’d become the most expensive player in the world as well as one of the better paid footballers.as soon as he signs with the Ligue 1 giants.