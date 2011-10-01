Breaking: Neymar cancels event in China over ‘transfer issues’
28 July at 15:05Barcelona star Neymar is inching closer to a world-record € 222 million move to Psg. After a training bust-up with Nelson Semedo (watch it here), the Brazilian has cancelled an event he was due to attend in China.
Ctrip, the company that had organized the event, has confirmed that even has been cancelled over ‘transfer issues’.
"Dear users, we regret to inform you that the Neymar event scheduled for July 31 in Shanghai will be canceled because Neymar and his staff are currently negotiating a transfer and can not promise to be present in Shanghai. So we canceled the event.
Due to the cancellation of the event, we are returning the value of everyone who bought a ticket.
Once again, we apologize for the cancellation of the event”, the Chinese company claimed.
If Neymar joins Psg he’d become the most expensive player in the world as well as one of the better paid footballers. The Brazilian has been reportedly offered a € 30-million-a-year deal as well €40 million in add-ons as soon as he signs with the Ligue 1 giants.
