is reportedly on his way to London after this morning’s announcement that he has asked to leave Barcelona. The 25-year-old is closing in on his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish sports daily Marca claims that the Brazilian superstar is heading to London for some downtime before completing his move early next week.

The journal states that Neymar wants to clear his head after a frenetic 48 hours of activity which has seen him travel between China, Qatar and Spain.



