It looks like Paris Saint-Germain are close to landing Neymar, as the Brazilian himself has told Barcelona that he is moving.

beIN Sports write that the former Santos star has already told the club’s directors that

“A source close to Barcelona’s directors has confirmed to beIN Sports that Neymar will leave the club,” their report reads.

222 million (his release clause), the 25-year-old has already irritated his team-mates, with dressing room senators like Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi encouraging the Brazilian to hurry up. It looks like he has.

He is set to sign a five-year-deal in a monumental move, one which may prompt La Liga to lodge a complaint, and also UEFA to investigate the Ligue 1 contenders.