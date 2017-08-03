Breaking: Neymar to Psg is a done deal as € 222m release clause is met
03 August at 19:05Neymar is a new Psg player and an official announcement is expected in the coming hours.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the player’s lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo has paid the release clause of the Brazilian star who is now free to join the Ligue 1 giants.
Neymar managed to pay his own release clause thanks to a € 300 million sponsorship of the Qatar Sports Investment, a found which is strictly connected with Psg’s ownership.
The French side have managed to circumvent FIFA Financial Fair Play pay and are now free to sign the Brazilian star who is set to become the most expensive player ever.
La Liga president had announced earlier today that he would have not accepted the release clause of the Brazilian star.
La Liga, however, can’t block the transfer of Neymar. The player’s lawyer has paid the € 222 million release clause straight to Barcelona. The Brazilian has already agreed personal terms with Psg and his official move to Paris is now imminent.
