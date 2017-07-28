Breaking: Neymar to Psg is reportedly a done deal
28 July at 19:07Neymar to Psg is reportedly a done deal. A source close to the player has told Radio RMC that the player has agreed personal terms with Psg ahead of a record € 222 million move.
“We hope that the two clubs will close an agreement by Monday or Tuesday”, the sources said.
“Negotiations over the player’s contract has been finalized. As far as we are concerned, Neymar’s future is in Paris.”
The Brazilian would reportedly earn € 30 million-a-year and get a € 40 million bonus as soon as he signs with the Ligue 1 giants.
O’Ney is being heavily linked with leaving Barcelona, especially in the last few hours.
The player was involved in a training bust-up with his teammates Nelson Semedo this morning, whilst he decided to cancel an event in China over ‘transfer issues’.
If Neymar joins Psg he would become the most expensive player in the history of the game.
