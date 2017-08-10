The latest reports have stated there is still no agreement between Paris Saint Germain and Monaco for the transfer of Kylian Mbappé to Paris club. The Parisien newspaper, very close to the company of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, quotes internal sources from Monaco and the Qatarian BeIn, referring to how the negotiation, which is continuing, has not yet come to a conclusion. From Spain, it was reported that agent Jorge Mendes was to be in Madrid with Al-Khelaifi, he was told how the deal had been made and how the player's presentation had already been set for next Monday at the Parc des Princes.

According to Le Parisien via As.es , club sources deny that there is a total agreement with Paris Saint Germain on the basis of 180 million EUR. Monaco know that the imminent departure of Mbappe will arrive eventually, but how soon and for what amount is yet to be seen. If reports are true, negotiations are already underway...