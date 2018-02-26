There are good tidings for Parisians the world over, who were afraid that their star striker would miss the return leg of their Champions League fixture with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian went off in yesterday’s 3-0 Derby win over Marseille when he rolled his ankle, and was seen to be in tears as he was stretchered off the pitch.

The scorer of 19 goals in Ligue 1, he was signed for

222 million by PSG from Barcelona in order to take the club to the next level in Europe.

The Parisians went down 3-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash with Real at the Bernabeu, despite going ahead early thanks to Adrien Rabiot.

Neymar has not, however, broken anything, but has sustained a sprain. He is believed to be out for the next two games, a home derby with OM (again) in the Coupe de France, and a trip to Troyes in Ligue 1. Real are coming up in just over a week.