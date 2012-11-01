Mesut Ozil will sign a new contract extension with Arsenal in the coming days https://t.co/Zpydtvg4xn — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 31, 2018

Despite losing Alexis Sanchez and Oliver Giroud, it’s looking like Arsenal May end up having a very successful January transfer window.After acquiring Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and closing in on Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Arsene Wenger is close to locking up Mesut Ozil to an extension.Mesut Ozil is set to sign a new contract extension with Arsenal in the coming days, according to Chris Wheatly.The Germany international's current deal is due to expire at the end of June but he's expected to commit himself to a deal which will see him stay beyond 2021. It was thought that he’d leave this summer on a free transfer away from the Emirates.With the Gunners set to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Dortmund, the news of the 29-year-old's decision will act as a further boost for Arsene Wenger's side, who lost 3-1 at Swansea on Tuesday. According to the Goal.com correspondent, the Ozil contract is unrelated to Aubameyang’s deal.