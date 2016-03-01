Paulinho Bezerra, FC Barcelona's new signing https://t.co/TGWrKjWkfG





Barcelona have reach an agreement to sign midfielderfrom Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao for 40m eurosaccording to their official Twitter.The former Tottenham Hotspur man has signed a deal that will see him play at the Nou Camp for the next four seasons, and has a release clause set at 120m euros.A medical and an official presentation will take place on Thursday.