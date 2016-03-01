Breaking: Barcelona agree deal for Paulinho
14 August at 13:15Barcelona have reach an agreement to sign midfielder Paulinho from Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao for 40m euros, according to their official Twitter.
The former Tottenham Hotspur man has signed a deal that will see him play at the Nou Camp for the next four seasons, and has a release clause set at 120m euros.
A medical and an official presentation will take place on Thursday.
