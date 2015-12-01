Breaking: Payet’s Marseille move imminent as Ligue1 giants match West Ham star price-tag
28 January at 13:35West Ham and Marseille have never been so close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Dimitri Payet, according to French news outlet RMCSpor. Earlier this month, the French star informed West Ham about his intention to leave the club as soon as possible adding that he would not have played for the Hammers anymore in his career.
Marseille have been negotiating Payet’s transfer for the entire month of January and the two parties are now said to be close to reaching a final agreement. According to reports in France, Marseille have almost matched the player’s € 35 million price-tag having put on the table an offer of € 32 million for the wantaway French star whose partner is already in Marseille alongside the couple’s children.
West Ham had rejected Marseille’s previous € 25 million bid, but their latest increased offer for the France International is believed to be the right one to persuade West Ham to sell their unhappy star. French media are so convinced that the two clubs are close to agreeing the player’s transfer fee that RMCSpor claim that Payet’s Marseille move will be a done deal by the next 48 hours.
