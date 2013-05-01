Slaven Bilic has admitted that star midfielder Dimitri Payet ‘doesn’t want to play for West Ham’.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the Croatian Coach was quoted as saying

that “we don't want to sell our best players but

"I spoke to the Chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay".

Yesterday we heard from B/R’s

The Hammers are 13th, a mere seven points above the drop zone. They finished last season in an impressive seventh place, but their summer signings have mostly failed to make an impact, let alone helped Bilic’s team aim higher.

Marseille’s recent acquisition by American magnate Franck McCourt has seen them be linked to a number of high-profile players, including Rennes winger Paul-Georges N'tep.

Payet has scored just twice in league action this year, but made six assists. This stands up poorly to the nine goals and 12 assists he provided last season, when Slaven Bilic’s side looked to be on the up.