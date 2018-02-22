Paul Pogba not training with the United squad at Carrington this morning. Martial is taking part. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 12, 2018

Paul Pogba has missed training ahead of Manchester United's Champions League clash with Sevilla on Tuesday.The midfielder missed the 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday after suffering an injury in training on Friday. And he wasn't part of the training session open to the media on Monday morning as United prepared for their Champions League round-of-16 second leg.Questions about Pogba’s place on the club have grown louder as they’ve continued to be successful without him.Anthony Martial and Zlatan Ibrahimovic did take part in training, as well as Eric Bailly, who suffered an injury scare the other day.Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera, and Daley Blind also sat out.