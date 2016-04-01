Breaking: Possible €100m Neymar replacement ‘set to agree’ personal terms with Barcelona
05 August at 11:10Barcelona are actively looking for a replacement of Neymar who has joined Psg in a world-record € 222 million deal.
The blaugrana’s budget is now almost unlimited and the La Liga giants are now been linked with signing some of the best strikers and wingers out there. Paulo Dybala, Coutinho, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembele are believed to be on the blaugrana shopping list to replace Neymar but one of them is now the leading candidate to move to the Camp Nou.
According to L’Equipe, Ousmane Dembele is set to agree personal terms with Barcelona.
The player’s entourage have refused to comment the report but the reliable French paper claims an agreement between the 20-year-old winger seems pretty close.
Real Madrid are also being in touch with the player’s entourage but Borussia Dortmund are believed to have slapped a € 100 million price-tag on the talented French winger who, however, would prefer to move to Barcelona than to join Real Madrid.
As soon as Dembele gives his green light to move to the Nou Camp, Barcelona will open talks with Borussia Dortmund as well.
