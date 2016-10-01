Breaking: Prandelli resigns as Valencia boss

Cesare Prandelli has resigned as Valencia head coach. The Italian tactician was appointed just three months ago, but has informed the club that he does not want to carry on working for the club anymore. The two parties are now negotiating the end of Prandelli’s contract by mutual agreement.



Prandelli has remained in charge of the LaLiga side for just ten games (3W, 3D, 4D) and had recently publicly blamed some of his players for their lack of commitment. The Italian manager replaced Pako Ayestaran on the 3rd of October 2017, but could not manage to get Valencia back on track despite the sacking of his predecessor.



Valencia sit 17th in the LaLiga table, but are even points Sporting Gijon which would be relegated to the Segunda Division if the league would end today.



Valencia have not confirmed the Prandelli has handed his resignation in, but an official announcement is expected within a few hours.

