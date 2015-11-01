After spending €222 million on Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain are set to splurge again: €180 million for Kylian M’Bappe.

The young phenom scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, and helped knock out both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund as the Principality team reached the Champions League semi-final, as well as helping Monaco win Ligue 1.

Agent Jorge Mendes met with Nasser Al-Khelaifi today, as well as PSG’s sporting director, Antero Henrique. The two sides have agreed to an €180 million pricetag.

Monaco had raised his price up to that in an attempt at stopping PSG from signing their young sensation.

The teenager was apparently convinced by PSG’s project after they signed Neymar for that stunning sum.

M’Bappe picked up an injury as his side beat Toulouse 3-2 in the Ligue 1 opener.

18-year-old to PSG, who are taking their (net) summer spending to over €400m.