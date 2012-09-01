Paris Saint-Germain have made a

7 million offer for Pepe Reina, according to the latest

Reina has already rejected an offer from Manchester City, insisting that he wanted to remain in Naples.

The Former Liverpool goalkeeper is adored by fans of the Partenopei, but hasn’t performed at the highest of levels, making a couple of mistakes last season.

He has one deal left in his contract with Napoli, one the club isn’t super keen on renewing, with the Azzurri looking for a long-term solution at the back.

The Neapolitans have looked for a replacement for a long time, but Reina is appreciated for his charisma and his presence in the locker room.

Our reporter Marco Giordano wrote last week

that Reina had yet to agree to a new deal with the Partenopei. He’s been offered €2.2 million-a-year (€3.3m with bonuses), but that is not considered sufficient by the Spaniard.