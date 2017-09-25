Breaking: PSG transfer-listed eight players because of Neymar
25 September at 16:15PSG tried to sell a number of players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
According to El Pais, the side that splurged over €400 million on Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe alone decided to transfer list as many as eight players, or risk being excluded from the 2018/2019 Champions League.
They received a stern warning from UEFA following a number of complaints made by Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid.
Their reaction? Club manager Jean-Claude Blanc had Angel Di María, Javier Pastore, Blaise Matuidi, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler, Hatem Ben Arfa, Serge Aurier and Thiago Silva but on the transfer block, creating a lot of discord among the squad.
According to El Pais, the players felt “offended” at this treatment. More recently, Neymar got into an on-field spat with Edinson Cavani because he wanted to take a free-kick.
The only players to leave, eventually, were Blaise Matuidi (to Juventus) and Serge Aurier, who went to Tottenham.
