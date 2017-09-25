PSG tried to sell a number of players in order to comply

According to El Pais, the side that splurged over

400 million on Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe alone decided to transfer list as many as eight players, or risk being excluded from the 2018/2019 Champions League.

They received a stern warning from UEFA following a number of complaints made by Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Their reaction? Club manager Jean-Claude Blanc had Angel Di María, Javier Pastore, Blaise Matuidi, Lucas Moura, Julian Draxler, Hatem Ben Arfa, Serge Aurier and Thiago Silva but on the transfer block, creating a lot of discord among the squad.

According to El Pais, the players felt “offended” at this treatment. More recently, Neymar got into an on-field spat with Edinson Cavani because he wanted to take a free-kick.

The only players to leave, eventually, were Blaise Matuidi (to Juventus) and Serge Aurier, who went to Tottenham.