AC Milan have encountered another snag in their attempts at renewing Gigi Donnarumma’s deal.

Agent Mino Raiola has offered to open negotiations with Inter over the 18-year-old, according to

Donnarumma is wanted by a number of elite clubs,

This happened a few days ago, when the super agent simply asked Inter “Would you be interested in my client once his deal runs out?”, to which Inter answered: “Let’s talk about it”.

Donnarumma’s deal expires in 2018, and he is free to pick a new club as from January. Recent reports indicated that the Rossoneri - who consider him to be indispensable and priceless -

Sporting director Alessandro Mirabelli recently said that “It is now up to us to find an agreement with his agents".

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.that Milan were ready to offer €3.5 million net per season to their man, and also offer 15% of any future sale to Mino Raiola, his agent.