Si è rotto qualcosa fra Zidane e il Real. La panchina del Madrid potrebbe diventare più calda del previsto @SkySport — Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) May 1, 2017

Real Madrid could part companies with Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season, according to Sky Sport journalistPrevious reports from Spain had already suggested the manager could leave the Santiago Bernabeu if he fails to win any trophy this season withwho have been linked with a possible move to the Spanish capital.Alciato confirms “something has broken” between Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane claiming that the Real Madrid jobAlciato is one of Italy’s most reliable journalists as well as one of the most important reporters of Sky Sport in Italy.​Zidane was appointed as Real Madrid manager in January 2016. The Frenchman replaced Rafa Benitez and managed to win the 1when he was working as Ancelotti’s assistant coach at Real Madrid.