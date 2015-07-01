Breaking: Real Madrid consider future of Zinedine Zidane
01 May at 11:20Real Madrid could part companies with Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season, according to Sky Sport journalist Alessandro Alciato. Previous reports from Spain had already suggested the manager could leave the Santiago Bernabeu if he fails to win any trophy this season with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Joaquin Low who have been linked with a possible move to the Spanish capital.
Alciato confirms “something has broken” between Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane claiming that the Real Madrid job could become a hot topic in the next few weeks. Alciato is one of Italy’s most reliable journalists as well as one of the most important reporters of Sky Sport in Italy.
Zidane was appointed as Real Madrid manager in January 2016. The Frenchman replaced Rafa Benitez and managed to win the 11th Champions League in the history of the club. Zidane was also part of Real Madrid’s coaching staff in 2014 when he was working as Ancelotti’s assistant coach at Real Madrid.
Si è rotto qualcosa fra Zidane e il Real. La panchina del Madrid potrebbe diventare più calda del previsto @SkySport— Alessandro Alciato (@AAlciato) May 1, 2017
