Breaking: Real Madrid defender will play for Inter or AC Milan next season
13 May at 14:02Real Madrid defender Pepe is rumoured to have chosen the Serie A as the next league he will be playing in. The Portuguese ace runs out of his contract at the end of the season and according to Spanish paper Marca, the city of Milan will be his next stop after the Spanish capital.
Pepe has already received several offers from China and Psg were also said to be close to signing the experienced centre-back who, however, is not going to move neither in the Far East nor in Paris.
“Pepe has done a different choice and Milan is a nice city to live in”, the editor in chief of Marca Juan Ignacio Gallardo has revealed.
According to our sources, Inter is the most likely destination for the Portugal International who won’t extend his stay in Madrid and could become the next Serie A star.
Pepe joined Real Madrid in summer 2007 for € 30 million from Porto. The 34-year-old played 334 games with Real Madrid winning two Champions Leagues.
