Breaking: Real Madrid injury blow as Bale set to skip Champions League clashes against Atletico

Huge injury blow for Real Madrid as the LaLiga table leaders will have to do without Garteth Bale for one month at least with the Welsh winger who will be forced to skip both Champions League clashes against Atletico Madrid.



Bale picked up the 17th injury of his Real Madrid career against Barcelona on Sunday with Zinedine Zidan who replaced him with Juventus and Liverpool target Asensio.

The LaLiga giants have just released a statement which confirms the nature of Bale’s injury failing, however, to reveal the player’s recovery time.



“Following tests, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed", the statement reads.



Bale’s injury usually takes up to one month to let up which means the Welshman will skip both Champions League semi-final clashes against Atletico Madrid and could be eligible to play the possible final which will be played in Cardiff.



​Following Sunday’s home defeat against Barcelona, Real Madrid share the LaLiga top spot with their hatred rivals but Zinedine Zidane’s side have one match in hand.

