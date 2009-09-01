Breaking: Real Madrid offer Juventus €90m and Morata for star striker
04 January at 18:00The Sun claim that Real Madrid have made a crazy offer for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.
The Wapping tabloid claims (via Tribal Football) that Real Madrid are offering €90 million plus former Bianconeri striker Alvaro Morata in a swap deal for the Argentine.
The rumour mill has gone wild since the Argentine’s frustrations at earning less than Gonzalo Higuain became public.
The London paper says that Juventus weren’t so convinced, asking for Toni Kroos or Luka Modric to be put on the table. Real refused.
Though the Sun claim that Juventus are desperate not to sell Dybala, the fact that Juventus are even offering a new deal is possible evidence that they’re ready for another Pogba-like exit.
Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, adding nine assists and confirming his key role in Turin, as well as on the world scene.
He was linked to Barcelona, too, only for Neymar’s refusal to move to PSG blocking the Catalans from making any big acquisitions.
