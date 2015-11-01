Real Madrid have signed Dani Carvajal to a new deal, one that will extend his current contract by two more years, and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2022.

The Spaniard, a product of the Merengues’ academy, has been a resounding success on the right, keeping out former Porto (and current Man City) defender Danilo.

He’s also made 20 assists between the Liga and the Champions League since returning to his old club in 2013.

​Carvajal, 25, is set to sign his new deal on Monday, and made €6.5 million in the process.

A club statement confirmed that "Real Madrid and Dani Carvajal have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will now run until June 30, 2022."

​Carvajal has made 159 appearances since, scoring four goals and becoming a regular Spanish international.

Carvajal played in Real’s win over Real Sociedad last night, Zinedine Zidane’s side beating the Basque side 3-1.