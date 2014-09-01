Breaking: Real Madrid star reaches preliminary agreement with Man Utd
12 May at 19:05This is quite a big news coming from Colombia where the editor in chief of RCN Radio has revealed that Manchester United have reached a preliminary agreement with a Real Madrid star. The Red Devils are reported to have reached a verbal agreement with James Rodriguez ahead of a possible summer move of the Colombian to the Old Trafford.
James, 25, joined Real Madrid from Monaco for € 80 million after the 2014 World Cup but the Colombia star has been struggling with game time so far this season.
The former Monaco promise has only started 19 games in all competitions managing 11 goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances. Manchester United are long time admirers of the Colombian who has given green light to a possible summer move to the Old Trafford. Jorge Mendes is the agent of the attacking midfielder but the Portuguese is the representative of José Mourinho as well.
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, however, has yet to make a final decision over the James’ future but if the LaLiga giants will agree to sell James, the Colombian is likely to replace Wayne Rooney who is set to leave the Red Devils to move to China at the end of the season.
