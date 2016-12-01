Breaking: Roma general manager reveals why Džeko didn’t join Chelsea

During an interview with Radio 24, Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni discussed several issues which have come to the fore during this month’s transfer window. He was pressed by presenters of Tutti Convocati to explain why Edin Džeko’s proposed move to Chelsea fell through. Here is what he had to say:



“Today is the final day of the transfer window, and we have only sold one player – Emerson Palmieri. This is proof that there was no need to sell, but we had to be aware of the opportunities available to us. We have managed to stay competitive every year, despite having to make certain sacrifices.



“If unexpected offers arrive for the likes of Džeko, which are interesting to the club, then we have to take them into consideration. It’s clear that if we were forced to sell, then we would have. However, we maintained our requests out of duty. We are very happy that Džeko is staying with us. If he had left, it would have been the management’s responsibility to find a solution who would help us stay competitive.”



(Radio 24)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)