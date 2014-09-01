OFFICIAL | Diego Perotti has signed a new contract with the club until June 2021!

AS Roma playmaker Diego Perotti has inked a new deal to keep him in the Eternal City until summer of 2021. On the left wing his has proven to be a force, and has performed tremendously to help mitigate the loss of star right winger Mohamed Salah.In an interview recently, the Argentine opened up about how happy he is to wear the Giallorossi colors and logo.“From the first game I have felt very at home here,” said Perotti. “I have enjoyed some of the best moments of my career here, and I hope to experience many more. I’m very happy.”