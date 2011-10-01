Breaking: Roma president apologizes with AC Milan over controversial statement
28 July at 17:48AC Milan and AS Roma have made headlines today. The giallorossi president James Pallotta begun a ‘war of words’ with AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone who promptly replied.
“We are the main representatives of the Financial Fair Play as we’ve changed many things compared to the previous ownership. As for AC Milan, I have no idea of what they are doing. Owners don’t even have the money to buy the club as they had to borrow € 300 million just to buy the club. They borrowed the money from some people that I know in London, at a pretty high interest rate”, Pallotta said.
A few hours after, Fassone replied: "I do not know what he [Pallotta] means when he says 'pay the consequences', I do not understand whether it's a threat or not. We issued a bond of € 50 million for the transfer campaign this summer, we are far below the consumption of this bonds. There are multi-year plans presented in a quality board of directors with people like Paolo Scaroni, Marco Patuano and Roberto Cappelli, which should be guarantee for everyone, fans and not. Everything is public and presented to Uefa.”
Now that both parties have had their say, Pallotta has released a final statement to aplogize with AC Milan:“I apologise if I have some incorrect information. I care a lot about Italian football returning to the top and in that respect, I expect that all the clubs can contribute to a stronger and more sustainable league, like we are doing at AS Roma. I wish AC Milan and its new owners all the best and look forward to their management and new owners working with all of us to be a key part of Serie A’s growth”, he told Roma’s official website.
Go to comments