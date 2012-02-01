Reports from Italy are claiming that an agreement has been reached between Roma and Sampdoria for Czech striker Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old had secured a move to Juventus earlier in the summer but failed a medical so returned to the port side.



A tussle for his signature then began with Spurs representing the Premier League’s challenge as they battled with the Giallorossi and Inter Milan.



Now Sky Sport has reported that it’s the club from the Eternal City that has won the race to sign one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers.