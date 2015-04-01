Breaking: Roma rival Inter and Tottenham with €38m bid for Serie A starlet
21 August at 15:00Roma have made an opening bid to sign Inter and Spurs target Patrik Schick, according to a report of Sky Sport.
The Under 21 Czech Republic International had almost completed a move to Juventus earlier this summer but the player had failed medical in Turin and his move to Juventus collapsed.
Inter, Spurs and Roma are keeping a very close eye on the 21-year-old and Inter have also made an opening bid to sign the promising striker.
The nerazzurri, however, only want to sign Schick on loan with option to buy whilst Roma would be open to sign the player on a permanent deal.
According to Sky Sport, the giallorossi have offered € 38 million to sign Schick whose € 25 million release clause expired in July, shortly after his collapsed move to Juventus. Sky Sport also reports that Schick would prefer a move to Inter than a move to Roma and that’s why he has yet not given his green light to move to the Olimpico.
