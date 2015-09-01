Roma are interested in signing Georges-Kévin

With only five substitute stints and 35 minutes of Premier League action, the late signing of the summer transfer window could be loaned to Roma, who need someone to replace Mo Salah until he’s playing for Egypt in the African Cup of Nations.

Nkoudou, 21, was paid

€

11m by Spurs, scoring five times in Ligue 1 for Marseille last season.

Roma have been on the lookout for wingers of late, also expressing an interest in the likes of Jese - though two offers have been declined so far - and even Napoli outcast Emanuele Giaccherini.

With Alessandro Florenzi injured, they lack bodies on the right wing, a bit of a problem considering that Salah was their Serie A top scorer last season with 15 goals.

N’Koudou of Tottenham, according to the latest reports.claims that director of sport Frederic Massara - who flew to London recently - spoke to Tottenham about their winger, who has barely made an appearance this season.