Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives

Speaking after the player was suspended for five games for pushing a referee, a source from the Portuguese star’s camp said that: “for now he’s only focussed on working,”

Speaking to El Pais, he continued: “he’s angered by the five-game suspension, and he’s working like always with the team, but we can’t guarantee whether he stays or goes.

“We’ll see what happens between now and August 31st.

This isn’t the first time that the Portuguese man - or his people - have expressed his kind of frustration, Ronaldo previously threatening to leave because he felt treated “like a criminal” after reports emerged that he was being prosecuted for tax fraud.

At the time, C-Ron told his Portugal team-mates that he would leave, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in front of the queue.

While Real Madrid have drawn strong performances from Marcos Asensio and Gareth Bale, it looks like the Ronaldo conundrum is only getting more complicated.

Real have shown a strong front so far: “Cristiano is one of ours and he’s staying with us”, Coach Zinedine Zidane said.