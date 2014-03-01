Cristiano Ronaldo was tempted by Paris Saint-Germain this summer,

The French outlet says that the French man’s entourage told the Parisians that he was tempted by a move away.

The Real Madrid star, who has scored 285 Liga goals for the Spanish giants, was the subject of interest from sporting director Antero Henrique, who replaced Patrick Kluivert.

The Portuguese international was reportedly angered by the accusations of tax evasion which came to the fore earlier this summer, telling international team-mates that he was “tired of being treated like a criminal” and that he wanted out of Spain.

Charged with finding PSG a new star (they eventually got both Neymar and Kylian M’Bappe), Henrique told Ronaldo’s entourage that he wouldn’t make a move if the Portuguese didn’t decide to leave the club.

Seeing as CR7 never made that call, PSG backed off. The Parisians have since spent over 400 million on M’Bappe and Neymar, who are both younger than Ronaldo.